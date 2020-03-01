Driver trying to avoid Del. traffic jam causes fatal collision

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a driver trying to get around a traffic jam caused a collision…

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a driver trying to get around a traffic jam caused a collision that left a woman dead.

New Castle County police say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling southbound Route 301 in Middletown about 6 p.m. Saturday and went into a grassy area to try to get around backed up traffic. The driver lost control while trying to merge back onto the road and entered the northbound traffic lane before hitting a minivan.

A 34-year-old woman driving the van was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A 10-year-old passenger in the van was injured.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.