AP Top U.S. News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Masked gunman killed in shootout at Dallas courthouse Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments Oregon Democrats rally behind cap-and-trade emissions plan Report: Childhood poverty persists in fast-growing Southwest Combat vets in jury pool…
Masked gunman killed in shootout at Dallas courthouse
Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments
Oregon Democrats rally behind cap-and-trade emissions plan
Report: Childhood poverty persists in fast-growing Southwest
Combat vets in jury pool for decorated Navy SEAL’s trial
Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face
Louisiana governor: Upriver floods a disaster for fisheries
Couple want officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting
Police: Bodies of mom, son found where boy’s father cut wood
50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights are a work in progress
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.