AP Top U.S. News at 11:36 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 12:00 am 06/17/2019 12:00am
Masked gunman killed in shootout at Dallas courthouse

Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments

Oregon Democrats rally behind cap-and-trade emissions plan

Report: Childhood poverty persists in fast-growing Southwest

Combat vets in jury pool for decorated Navy SEAL’s trial

Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face

Louisiana governor: Upriver floods a disaster for fisheries

Couple want officers fired who pointed guns over shoplifting

Police: Bodies of mom, son found where boy’s father cut wood

50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights are a work in progress

National News
