202
Home » National News » A 3rd parent pleads…

A 3rd parent pleads guilty in college admissions scheme

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 8:26 pm 05/07/2019 08:26pm
5 Shares
California businessman Stephen Semprevivo departs federal court Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Boston, after pleading guilty to charges that he bribed the Georgetown tennis coach to get his son admitted to the school. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A California executive who pleaded guilty to charges that he paid $400,000 in bribes to get his son into Georgetown University has been fired.

Stephen Semprevivo pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court. He is the third parent to plead guilty in the vast college admissions bribery scheme.

Authorities say Semprevivo gave $400,000 to an admissions consultant who paid off then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst for pretending Semprevivo’s son was a team recruit. Semprevivo’s attorney, Steven Boozang, declined to comment.

Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits.

Semprevivo was an executive at Agoura Hills-based Cydcor, which provides companies with outsourced sales teams. In a Tuesday statement, Cydcor said Semprevivo’s charges “do not live up to our standards.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News college admissions scandal Education News Entertainment News Local News National News Stephen Semprevivo
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!