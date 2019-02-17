45+ facts about 45 presidents: A Presidents Day collection

A collection of facts about each of the 45 American presidents — having as little as possible to do with politics or policy, and as much as possible to do with the unique and the unusual. George "The Flamethrower" Washington? James "Who, Me?" Garfield? Read on and learn.

WASHINGTON — Presidents Day resulted from an agglomeration of George Washington’s (Feb. 22) and Abraham Lincoln’s (Feb. 12) birthdays. Now, it’s really a day to celebrate everyone who has held the office.

Herewith, a collection of facts about each of the 45 American presidents, gleaned from the White House website, the Miller Center at the University of Virginia and presidential libraries. These facts have as little as possible to do with politics or policy, and as much as possible to do with the unique and the unusual.

And if that’s not enough, each president has received his own nickname inspired by those facts. George “The Flamethrower” Washington? James “Who, Me?” Garfield? Read on and learn.

George “The Flamethrower” Washington (1789–1797) OK, so he never actually threw a silver dollar across the Potomac River. But his stepgrandson, George Washington Parke Custis, said the president threw a piece of slate across the Rappahannock River, in Fredericksburg. This is an 1862 picture of Fredericksburg taken from across the river. Pretty impressive. Custis also said George Washington threw a rock up to the top of the Natural Bridge, in Rockbridge County, Virginia. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.