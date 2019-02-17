45+ facts about 45 presidents: A Presidents Day collection

A collection of facts about each of the 45 American presidents — having as little as possible to do with politics or policy, and as much as possible to do with the unique and the unusual. George "The Flamethrower" Washington? James "Who, Me?" Garfield? Read on and learn.
WASHINGTON — Presidents Day resulted from an agglomeration of George Washington’s (Feb. 22) and Abraham Lincoln’s (Feb. 12) birthdays. Now, it’s really a day to celebrate everyone who has held the office.
Herewith, a collection of facts about each of the 45 American presidents, gleaned from the White House website, the Miller Center at the University of Virginia and presidential libraries. These facts have as little as possible to do with politics or policy, and as much as possible to do with the unique and the unusual.
And if that’s not enough, each president has received his own nickname inspired by those facts. George “The Flamethrower” Washington? James “Who, Me?” Garfield? Read on and learn.
