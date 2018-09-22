202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 12:00 am 09/22/2018 12:00am
Share

Alaska man tied to girl’s death pleads not guilty

Police beef up security for UN gathering, Trump visit

Tribal members settle abuse cases against Mormon church

Arizona congressman blasts siblings who endorsed opponent

Travel still dangerous in flooded areas of North Carolina

Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary near Trump resort

After Florence, what to know about your insurance coverage

NC river swirls with gray muck near flooded coal ash dump

Florence sweeps away motel and family’s hard work, savings

Storms dump record rain in Oklahoma and cause death in Texas

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500