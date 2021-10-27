Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. to lift mask mandate | Some may need fourth shot | Va. among best for vaccinations | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Hunt: Online videos linked to killing of British MP

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 6:11 PM

The Hunt: Oct. 27, 2021 (J.J. Green)

David Amess, a British politician who served as a Member of Parliament (MP), was killed by a 25-year-old self-radicalized man on Oct. 15.

On this episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said online videos were largely responsible for it.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

