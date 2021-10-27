The Hunt: Online videos linked to killing of British MP

David Amess, a British politician who served as a Member of Parliament (MP), was killed by a 25-year-old self-radicalized man on Oct. 15. WTOP's J.J. Green delves into what role online videos played in the killing on this week's "The Hunt."
The Hunt: Oct. 27, 2021
David Amess, a British politician who served as a Member of Parliament (MP), was killed by a 25-year-old self-radicalized man on Oct. 15.
On this episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said online videos were largely responsible for it.
