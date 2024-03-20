Meet the Falls Church woman who is a cherry blossom super fan

Jenny Blakemore has lived in the D.C. area since she was 10 years old, but really fell in love with the cherry blossoms while working in Georgetown in her 20s.

Jenny Blakemore and her husband Chris got married at the Christ Church in Georgetown in 2014. (Micahl Wyckoff) Micahl Wyckoff The Blakemore’s wedding was cherry blossom themed: “We had all pink up lighting and cherry blossom name tags and cherry blossoms flowers, a cherry blossom cake, cherry blossom invitations. Everything, you name it.” (Courtesy Jenny Blakemore) Courtesy Jenny Blakemore Blakemore’s bridesmaids all wore pink on her wedding day. (Courtesy Jenny Blakemore) Courtesy Jenny Blakemore Jenny Blakemore and her husband Chris married in a cherry blossom-themed ceremony. (Liam Gideon) Liam Gideon Jenny intends to pass her love for cherry blossoms down to her three daughters. (Courtesy Jenny Blakemore) Courtesy Jenny Blakemore ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Jenny Blakemore has lived in the D.C. area since she was 10 years old, but really fell in love with the cherry blossoms while working in Georgetown in her 20s.

“I would make a tradition to go every year to the Tidal Basin. And I would go to the Cathedral. I would go to all the parks in the city that I could to see the different cherry blossoms,” she told WTOP.

She got engaged under the cherry blossoms by the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, then got married the following year during peak bloom in Georgetown.

“We had all pink up lighting and cherry blossom name tags and cherry blossoms flowers, a cherry blossom cake, cherry blossom invitations. Everything, you name it,” she said. “Nobody was surprised that I would have a pink wedding.”

Blakemore and her husband grew up together in Oakton, Virginia. They lived in other places in the D.C. area before settling into a house in Falls Church that she is steadily making more pink and cherry-blossom themed.

“My husband’s about to paint my kitchen table pink. You know, there’s a lot of pink,” she laughed. “My husband is in real estate … I don’t know if he wants me to paint everything pink.”

Blakemore never misses a peak bloom. She’s urging everyone in the D.C. area to get out and see the cherry blossoms this week.

“It may be a little chilly, but it’s gonna be magical outside,” she said. “It’s gonna be a beautiful week to come see the cherry blossoms.”

And if you ever do miss peak bloom, Blakemore says that isn’t the only opportunity to see D.C.’s famed blossoms.

“If you miss the peak bloom, you can still come two weeks later and see magical cherry blossoms,” she added.

This year, she and her husband will take their three daughters to the Cherry Blossom Festival opening ceremony and the kite festival. They’re also walking with the Girl Scouts in the cherry blossom parade.

“I’m passing it on to my children. And hopefully they’ll pass it on to their children,” she said.

Her love for cherry blossoms will also live on through the cherry trees she plants each year. She’s already planted two cherry trees at her Falls Church home and has planted more trees throughout the region.

“I planted a tree at my daughter’s school last year with the Girl Scouts,” Blakemore said. “And I planted a tree in Georgetown during the 100 year anniversary with the Cherry Blossom Festival. And that was a lot of fun.”

Blakemore plans to continue to celebrate the natural beauty of the cherry blossom trees each year and how they are now intertwined with her “love story” on her wedding anniversary.

“It’s such a beautiful thing and they spark joy,” she said. “That’s why I love the cherry blossoms, because they bring beauty to the city.”

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.