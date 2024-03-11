‘Big warm-up’: DC region could flirt with 80 degrees later this week

It's not just daylight that is springing forward — temperatures are heading for a "big warm-up," giving a preview of springlike weather for the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Strong winds eased by Monday afternoon, following a gusty start to the workweek. Overnight, it will be clear, calm and chilly, with lows between 32 to 40 degrees. Air temperature will remain above freezing, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

But get read for a “true taste of spring” by Tuesday, Johnson said.

Tuesday highs will be near 70 degrees, along with sunshine, lighter winds and low humidity.

“The weather is looking great for anything outdoors,” Johnson said.

The “big warm-up” continues Wednesday, which will be in the low 70s; and Thursday, when it will be in the mid 70s, Johnson said.

Thursday is feeling more like early May; and by Friday, the area will be close to 80 degrees but with afternoon and evening showers.

Forecast

TUESDAY: Sunny. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Winds: West 5-15, gusts 25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Winds: West 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the middle 60s to low 70s.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly sunny. High temperatures in the 70s.

Winds: Southwest 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers in the p.m. High temperatures in the 70s.

Winds: Southwest 10 mph

Current weather

