The Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk begins Sunday at 7:30 a.m. near the National Mall.

And it will mean a morning of road closures as participants make their way up Rock Creek Parkway, down the Potomac River Freeway and around East Potomac Park and the Tidal Basin.

Here are the streets to avoid (and when to avoid them):

From 1 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday

15th Street, from Independence Avenue Southwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest

From 6:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Sunday

I Street, at the northwest access to the Potomac River Freeway

The southbound lanes of the Potomac River Freeway

The exit ramp from the Potomac River Freeway onto westbound Interstate 66

Westbound E Street onto the southbound Potomac River Freeway

The ramp from eastbound I-66 onto the southbound Potomac River Freeway

Also: Traffic on southbound Rock Creek Parkway north of Virginia Avenue will exit at Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. (Virginia Avenue Northwest to the Watergate Hotel will remain open.)

From 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest (15th Street) between Maine and Independence avenues Southwest

Independence Avenue Southwest between 14th and 23rd streets

Rock Creek Parkway from 23rd Street to Virginia Avenue

Ohio Drive in East and West Potomac parks

The Memorial Bridge

Maine Avenue Southwest between East Basin Drive and Independence Avenue Southwest

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

East Basin Drive

For more information, check out the event’s website.

