Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

It’s cherry blossom season in the nation’s capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color.

With warm weather, the National Park Service has moved up its forecast for peak bloom to April 1. Be sure to read WTOP’s guide to the National Cherry Blossom Festival before heading over.

See photos of the blossoms below, and share your own by tweeting @WTOP, emailing talkback@wtop.com, or through the WTOP apps for Apple and Android phones.

Tourists take in the peak bloom of cherry blossoms Monday afternoon around the Jefferson Memorial. (Courtesy Shannon Finney)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.