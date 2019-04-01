202
Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

April 1, 2019
It’s cherry blossom season in the nation’s capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color.

With warm weather, the National Park Service has moved up its forecast for peak bloom to April 1. Be sure to read WTOP’s guide to the National Cherry Blossom Festival before heading over.

See photos of the blossoms below, and share your own by tweeting @WTOP, emailing talkback@wtop.com, or through the WTOP apps for Apple and Android phones.

2019 cherry blossoms Cherry blossom dc 2019 cherry blossoms Living News Local News national cherry blossom festival National Cherry Blossom Festival Photo Galleries tidal basin Washington, DC News
