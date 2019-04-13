202
Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » PHOTOS: National cherry blossom…

PHOTOS: National cherry blossom parade brings spectators across DC

By John Domen April 13, 2019 1:03 pm 04/13/2019 01:03pm
4 Shares

Thousands of people gathered along Constitution Avenue in D.C. for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

Dreary, gray skies full of rain gave way to an abundance of sunshine just as performers from all over the world lined up to march the 10 block route from 7th and Constitution down to 17th and Constitution in Northwest.

Sitting in a prime, front row spot on 9th Street was Anne Cole, who drove to town in an RV a few weeks ago with her husband from Box Elder, South Dakota. They’ve been here for a few weeks taking it all in.

“We wanted to come for the blossom season and all the flowers,” said Cole. “We wanted to see everything, one time only.”

“There’s so much to take in, there’s so much history. We’ve absolutely loved it. And the blossoms were just the cherry on the cake,” said Cole.

Friday night, Nicole Humphries made the trip south from Wayne, New Jersey, to see the parade with her daughter, Hallie.

“We timed it for the parade,” said Humphries. “Of course New Jersey has cherry blossoms too but they’re not as beautiful as the one’s here so we wanted to show her something a little different.”

Hallie loved the dancers who shimmied their way down the parade route the most. Other kids along the parade route were ready to rattle off everything they saw.

Jacai Kearney of Northwest D.C. stood along a concrete planter doing just that, but he started his list of favorite displays with the soldiers from the various military branches who marched their way down in dress uniforms.

Related Gallery

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It’s cherry blossom season in the nation’s capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

“All the stuff that’s part of our life,” he said. “Then I see everybody with balloons doing everything,” he added.

“It’s so crowded that most people can’t even see, they have to stand up on things,” he said. “What I am going to do is enjoy the show.”

Juan Suero of Rosslyn, Virginia, said he was doing the same thing. He’s lived in the D.C. area for about a year after retiring from the military. This was his first cherry blossom parade.

“The kids love it, so I had to bring them,” said Suero. “I couldn’t miss it this year.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
2019 cherry blossoms cherry blossom cherry blossom parade cherry blossoms john domen Latest News Living News Local News National Cherry Blossom Festival national cherry blossom festival parade Photo Galleries Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 13
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600