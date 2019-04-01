202
Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

By Reem Nadeem April 1, 2019 12:17 pm 04/01/2019 12:17pm
Cherry blossoms are seen over the sun's reflection March 30 on the Tidal Basin. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

It’s official: The cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom.

The National Park Service announced the news April 1 just before 9 a.m.

You can see the 2019 cherry blossoms blooming for the next seven to 10 days, based on weather forecasts as of Monday morning.

