Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

Cherry blossoms in D.C. reached peak bloom on Monday morning, the Park Service announced.

The National Park Service announced the news April 1 just before 9 a.m.

You can see the 2019 cherry blossoms blooming for the next seven to 10 days, based on weather forecasts as of Monday morning.

