DC cherry blossoms hit last stage before peak bloom

If you want to get a sneak peek, there are already a number of "early risers" that have popped out, and those numbers are expected to swell as temperatures climb into the 70s both Friday and Saturday.

The cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in D.C. have hit the penultimate, puffy-white stage, the National Park Service says.

The blossoms are still expected to hit peak bloom — defined as 70 percent of the Yoshino buds opening up — on Monday, the Park Service tweeted Friday.

Five down, one to go! The trees are at puffy white, the penultimate stage of the #BloomWatch! Peak still expected on Monday, when 70% of the Yoshinos will be in blossom, but some early risers are already there & more will join them as temps climb into the 70s today and tomorrow.

However, there’s some chilly temperatures in the forecast that could pose a danger to those delicate blossoms.

“I’m closely watching Monday morning’s temperature, because we’re precariously close to freezing and they’re in the stage where they are susceptible to freezing temperatures,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Amelia Draper. “It would damage the blooms and cause them to drop off of the tree. So, fingers crossed that does not happen.”

Mild temperatures so far this spring prompted the Park Service to push up the peak bloom date by a few days.

