Cherry blossom peak bloom predicted to be earlier than anticipated

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP March 26, 2019 9:52 am 03/26/2019 09:52am
The peak bloom for the cherry blossoms along D.C.’s Tidal Basin has been pushed up to April 1, the National Park Service tweeted Tuesday.

The peak bloom had been predicted for April 3 to April 6.

The warmer weather is bringing the blossoms to peak — where 70 percent of the blooms are open.  The date varies year by year and depends on weather conditions.

The 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival runs until April 14.

Topics:
cherry blossoms DC weather jefferson memorial Local News National Cherry Blossom Festival spring in DC tidal basin Washington, DC News
