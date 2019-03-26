Cherry blossom peak bloom predicted to be earlier than anticipated

Warm weather is bringing the cherry blossoms to their peak a few days earlier than originally anticipated. The peak bloom is when 70 percent of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open.

The peak bloom for the cherry blossoms along D.C.’s Tidal Basin has been pushed up to April 1, the National Park Service tweeted Tuesday.

Peak Bloom Update! – Determining the peak bloom date requires checking both the forecast and where the trees are in the blooming process. The indicator tree is in full bloom & with temps forecast for the upper 70s this weekend, we now predict peak bloom will occur April 1! pic.twitter.com/OiRuecocu9 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 26, 2019

The peak bloom had been predicted for April 3 to April 6.

The warmer weather is bringing the blossoms to peak — where 70 percent of the blooms are open. The date varies year by year and depends on weather conditions.

The 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival runs until April 14.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.