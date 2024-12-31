Listen: 20 notable songs by DC-area artists that came out in 2024

For this year’s roundup, WTOP spotlights 20 newly-released songs that captured the essence of the D.C.-area’s music scene in 2024.

Members of Ekko Astral participate in music session.(Courtesy John Lee) Members of Ekko Astral participate in music session.(Courtesy John Lee) The D.C. region has long been a hub of musical innovation, an area where diverse influences collide to create sounds that are as distinct as the District itself.

In 2024, this vibrant music scene continued to thrive, producing a wealth of compelling music across genres, including punk, jazz, pop and rap, among others. For this year’s roundup, WTOP spotlights 20 newly-released songs that captured the essence of the D.C.-area’s music scene in 2024.

Featuring standout tracks from artists such as Ekko Astral, whose experimental soundscapes defy categorization; Ari Voxx, whose ‘80s- and ‘90s-pop-influenced songs are as timeless as they are fresh; and, Oddisee, a visionary voice in the local rap scene, this collection showcases the remarkable range of artistry flourishing in the nation’s capital.

Explore the Spotify playlist below that collects all of the following songs in one place, and read onward for more information on the artists and bands. (Note: Some songs listed below are not available on Spotify, but are still linked in the corresponding sections.)

Cat Janice — “Dance You Outta My Head”

The late alt-pop singer Cat Janice had her dream come true earlier this year when her single, “Dance You Outta My Head,” went viral and was picked up by national publications, including USA Today, The Washington Post and People.

The single was her final gift to her 7-year-old son, Loren, where all of the proceeds from the song went to him. Janice died earlier this year following a two-year battle with an ultrarare sarcoma.

Ekko Astral — “head empty blues”

On their debut full-length album, called “pink balloons,” the D.C.-based pioneers of “mascara moshpit” music catapulted themselves into the limelight. Since its release in April 2024, Pitchfork listed the album as the best rock album of the year, while Stereogum named the band one of the “best new artists.”

It’s incredibly difficult to choose just one track from their album to highlight, but the first track, “head empty blues,” is a worthwhile listen. It’s an intense first impression on the post-punk album, focused on the anxieties that arise from the everyday dangers of living.

Bed Maker — “Double Dutch”



For Bed Maker, their newly-released album honors D.C.’s hardcore scene, featuring frantic drumming, moody guitar strumming and the fiery talk-shrieking of Amanda MacKaye.

With origins that date back to the summer of 2019, the D.C.-based band has been around the block more than once, often playing at nontraditional venues.

This year, Bed Maker recorded their self-titled album at the famous Inner Ear Studios, which has captured recordings from the likes of Bad Brains, The Slickee Boys and Teen Idles, among others.

The Crystal Casino Band — “Point Dume”

Since forming in 2015, The Crystal Casino Band emerged as a band worth keeping an eye on.

With a sound reminiscent of The Strokes, the band’s latest album, “Cardboard Cutouts,” released in November of this year with 12 dance-worthy, guitar-forward songs that are easygoing and celebrate D.C.’s DIY indie rock genre well.

Night Hawk — “Winter in New England”



In their debut EP, “Everything Good Ends,” the D.C.-based indie folk band, Night Hawk, shares the intimate stories of turbulent relationships with five songs that range from gentle piano ballads to rollicking anthems.

The song singled out in this list is separate from their EP, but similarly worth taking a listen. The name of the band was inspired by the painting, “Nighthawks,” by mid-20th-century painter Edward Hopper.

Pinky Lemon — “1 MIL”



Pinky Lemon’s new EP, “Pinky Hell,” is dreamy, genre-bending and — as described by the band — an example of “shoegays,” a term that draws on the “shoegaze” music genre that dates back to the 1980s and 1990s and is known for heavy guitar effects and soft vocals.

Composed of friends hailing from both D.C. and Philadelphia, Pinky Lemon is thriving in the local music scene, often playing at venues like Black Cat, The Pocket and Songbyrd.

Oddisee — “And Yet Still”



Hailing from the DMV, rapper and record producer Oddisee never disappoints, and his EP, “And Yet Still,” proves that to be true.

The EP showcases Oddisee’s love and influences from several genres and musical styles, as seen with the ’90s throwbacks in “Live from the DMV” to the 4/6 Moroccan-inspired rhythm and jazz fusion in “Thankful For.”

Chosen for WTOP’s playlist, though, is the song, “And Yet Still,” a soulful, groovy track with a steady drum loop and continuous synth lead.

Oh He Dead — “Is It My Love”



The D.C.-based indie soul band Oh He Dead returned with what is now their third album, “Ugly,” with songs that range in topic from death to new love.

In a statement, frontwoman CJ Johnson said, “All the songs are about the beauty of the darkness that leads to more light.”

Lifted — “Open Door”



For a mesmerizing, hypnotic music experience that will leave you woozy, but satisfied, don’t miss the new album, “Trellis,” by Max D and Matt Papich, together known as Lifted.

Pitchfork in their positive review of the album said it is “not quite jazz, but also not not jazz,” while Bandcamp Daily described it as similar to “deep breaths of a sentient creature.”

Ari Voxx — “Just a Shirt”



D.C.’s dreamy pop princess Ari Voxx released a six-track EP this year called “distance.” The indie-pop act is inspired by the moods and new-wave and pop artists of the ’80s and ’90s.

In this latest project, Ari Voxx retains her commanding, dreamy presence in the local music scene.

Janel and Anthony — “Surf the Dead”



D.C. duo Janel Leppin and Anthony Pirog, who are both creative partners as well as life partners, collaborated on the double-LP opus, “New Moon In The Evil Age,” which was released in June 2024. The 19-track work is primarily instrumental with nine songs that are vocal and electronics-heavy.

For the song, “Surf the Dead,” it showcases Leppin’s singing and an ethereal synth solo. While this list only can include one song from the album, each song stands well in juxtaposition with one another, so be sure to give it a listen in full. (Note: This song is not in the Spotify playlist.)

Flowerbomb and Pretty Bitter — “Never Better”



As one of the best emo dreampop acts to emerge from the District, Pretty Bitter is often seen playing at several local venues like Black Cat, Pie Shop and The Atlantis (in Jan. 10, 2025), among several others.

In their latest project, Pretty Bitter collaborated with D.C.-based indie alternative band Flowerbomb for the five-track EP, “Take Me Out.” The first song, “Never Better,” is an exciting listen with personal lyrics and a style that blends the influences of both bands well.

Des Demonas — “The Duke Ellington Bridge”



When Des Demonas burst on the scene with their self-titled debut album in 2017, the band established themselves as raucous, defiant voices.

The D.C.-based band released a new LP this year, called “Apocalyptic Boom! Boom!” that is just as fiery and hard-punching as their earlier work.

Flowers for the Dead — “Teeth”



On Instagram, the Flowers for the Dead described their newest album as being about “resilience and … learning more about yourself,” and that “it’s OK to know what you want and know what’s not for you.”

With this in mind, the D.C.-based alternative rock band — composed of Jessie Szegö, Ella Buskirk and Ricky Martinez — have released “Magnolia” as a certain crowd pleaser that has caught the attention of The Washington Post and certainly more to come.

PICKAXE — “MERCY KILLING”



The Washington City Paper’s Brandon Wetherbee described the debut EP from D.C.-based band PICKAXE as “one of the best releases of the year.”

No surprise, but D.C.’s best alt-weekly is right. The four-track album, “PROVOCATEUR,” by the self-described “manic pixie scream girl” band is an underground hit in the making.

Cuni — “YDNMA”



Cuni’s album, “Prescribed Burn,” released in September as an aggressive and momentous debut for the local emo music band. Don’t miss this album if you’re a fan of loud and angry beats.

Bacchae — “Next Time”



D.C.-based band Bacchae (pronounced “Bock-eye”) has been a mainstay in the local punk rock scene since their debut album, “Down the Drain,” in 2017.

Their latest album that came out this year, “Next Time” is focused on “mourning or regretting something that has been lost,” whether that be a lover, a job or one’s sense of self.

Embrace the anxiety and enjoy.

SHAED — “Everybody Knows I’m High”



The trio that makes up SHAED (pronounced “shade”) released the album “Spinning Out” that is chock full of indie pop bops.

The band is most known for their 2018 track, “Trampoline,” which is number 11 on Billboard’s list of greatest alternative songs of all time. But, this album proves the hits keep coming.

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis — “Boatly”



The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis have joined together at their highest level for their collaborative jazz album. The song included in WTOP’s playlist is an ultra-ambitious one, which morphs every few minutes, from a ballad into a post-rock anthem.

Sækyi — “LAZARUS”



The EP, “LOVE IS GRIEF IN SUSPENDED ANIMATION,” by Sækyi (pronounced “sah-key”) may be brief — with only four songs featured, the first of which is a ruminating, haunting track that is difficult to pin down — but it is an all-too memorable album to finish off this playlist.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.