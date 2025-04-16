Who will headline All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion?

The All Things Go music festival will be expanding to a three-day event this year with a lineup of at least 40 musical performances.
The annual music festival will be coming back to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, for three days in the fall: Sept. 26-28.
This year’s lineup features Vermont crooner Noah Kahan, Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus, Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii, 2010s pop icon Kesha, indie singer Clairo, new artist Lola Young and many more.
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. It’s $139 for a one-day pass and $349 for a three-day pass.
All Things Go, which was founded in 2014, said it prides itself on being “a welcoming space for music lovers, artists, and fans to celebrate creativity, culture, and community.” It’s grown from a one-day event at D.C.’s Union Market to a now three-day event at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Sign up for the presale on the festival’s website. Public sale begins Friday.
The festival’s lineup is below:
Friday, Sept. 26
- Noah Kahan
- The Marías
-
The Last Dinner Party
-
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
- Lucius
- The Beaches
- Joy Oladokun
- Sunday (1994)
- Caroline Kingsbury
- Lucy Dacus
- Clairo
- Faye Webster
- Wallows
- The Backseat Lovers
- Hippo Campus
- Julien Baker & Torres
- Gigi Perez
- Paris Paloma
- Orion Sun
- G Flip
- Bartees Strange
- Hey, Nothing
- Hazlett
- Zinadelphia
- Carol Ades
Sunday, Sept. 28
- Doechii
- Kesha
- Djo
- Lola Young
- Role Model
- Marina
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Ashe
- Griff
- Maude Latour
- The Aces
- Michelle
- Peach PRC
- Alemeda
- Molly Grace
- Jasmine.4.T
