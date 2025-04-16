Who will headline All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion?

The All Things Go music festival will be expanding to a three-day event this year with a lineup of at least 40 musical performances.

The annual music festival will be coming back to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, for three days in the fall: Sept. 26-28.

This year’s lineup features Vermont crooner Noah Kahan, Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus, Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii, 2010s pop icon Kesha, indie singer Clairo, new artist Lola Young and many more.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. It’s $139 for a one-day pass and $349 for a three-day pass.

All Things Go, which was founded in 2014, said it prides itself on being “a welcoming space for music lovers, artists, and fans to celebrate creativity, culture, and community.” It’s grown from a one-day event at D.C.’s Union Market to a now three-day event at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Sign up for the presale on the festival’s website. Public sale begins Friday.

The festival’s lineup is below:

Friday, Sept. 26

Noah Kahan

The Marías

The Last Dinner Party

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Lucius

The Beaches

Joy Oladokun

Sunday (1994)

Caroline Kingsbury

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lucy Dacus

Clairo

Faye Webster

Wallows

The Backseat Lovers

Hippo Campus

Julien Baker & Torres

Gigi Perez

Paris Paloma

Orion Sun

G Flip

Bartees Strange

Hey, Nothing

Hazlett

Zinadelphia

Carol Ades

Sunday, Sept. 28

Doechii

Kesha

Djo

Lola Young

Role Model

Marina

Rachel Chinouriri

Ashe

Griff

Maude Latour

The Aces

Michelle

Peach PRC

Alemeda

Molly Grace

Jasmine.4.T

