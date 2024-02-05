‘Complete shock’: DC musician Cat Janice has ‘dream come true’ in hospice watching song climb the charts

The Grammys rocked L.A. on Sunday night, but D.C. should invent its own award for the Most Inspiring Singer: Cat Janice.

WTOP first told you about the D.C. native releasing her final song from hospice on Friday, Jan. 19.

After being diagnosed with an ultrarare sarcoma early in 2022, Janice arranged it so that all proceeds of every download and stream of the song would go to benefit her 7-year-old son, Loren.

The story was soon picked up by national publications, including USA Today, The Washington Post and People.

Now, just a few weeks later, “Dance You Outta My Head” has gone viral as a global phenomenon.

On Jan. 21, the song ranked No. 7 on the iTunes Worldwide chart, ahead of Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” which just won a Grammy for Record of the Year, and behind only Kygo & Ava Max, BTS, Teddy Swims, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Jack Harlow. It caught fire throughout Europe, ranking No. 1 in Romania, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

That same day, the song was also No. 13 on the iTunes Worldwide chart, one spot behind “Where the Wild Things Are” by Luke Combs, who just dazzled the Grammys with a “Fast Car” duet with Tracy Chapman. It was fittingly ahead of Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying,” as well as BTS’ “Danger,” Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor,” Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini.”

“I am in complete shock,” she wrote on Instagram. “I woke up cause my med pump was beeping and I happened to check my phone to witness this absolute miracle of God saving my life for a few days to show me his power and incredible mastery of peace and trust in my life. I am beyond blessed to share this news with you all and cannot thank you for more love. … My son and I are forever grateful.”

By Jan. 30, “Dance You Outta My Head” was No. 11 on Billboard’s Digital Sales chart, ahead of “Whatever” by Kygo with Ava Max, “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton and “Yes, And?” by Ariana Grande. It also cracked the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic chart at No. 37 that same day.

“I am SHOCKED to be a Top 40 Billboard charting artist on Hot Dance/Electronic and ALSO #11 on Digital Sales,” she wrote on Instagram. “YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my “one more moment alive.”

Her pinned TikTok post has since racked up 28.8 million views, while Jason Derulo commented, “Praying for you and your fam” with a folded hands emoji.

@cat.janice Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home. My last joy would be if you pre saved my song “Dance You Outta My Head” in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7 year old boy im leaving behind. Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night. #cancer #songwriter ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice

