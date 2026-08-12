NASCAR’s All-Star race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2027

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s All-Star race is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2027. The midseason exhibition is…

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s All-Star race is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2027.

The midseason exhibition is moving back to the 0.625-mile asphalt oval in the picturesque North Carolina foothills after a one-year stop at Dover Motor Speedway. North Wilkesboro hosted the All-Star event for three years, from 2023-25.

The Sunday, May 23 race will be televised on Fox Sports in prime time. It also will be part of a tripleheader weekend that includes the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday.

Kyle Larson (2023), Joey Logano (2024) and Christopher Bell (2025) won the previous All-Star races at North Wilkesboro, with each taking home a $1 million prize. Logano also won this season’s race at North Wilkesboro, the first points-paying race at the track since 1996.

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