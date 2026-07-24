See ‘how farming is done’ during self-guided Montgomery Co. farm tour

The Montgomery County Farm Tour and Harvest Sale gives visitors a chance to explore 26 farms across a section of the county zoned primarily for agriculture.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Two dozen Maryland farms are opening for visitors this weekend

More than two dozen farms in Montgomery County, Maryland, are opening their doors and gates to the public this weekend.

The annual Montgomery County Farm Tour and Harvest Sale gives visitors a chance to explore 26 farms across a section of the county zoned primarily for agriculture.

Comus Farm in Dickerson is primarily a wedding venue. But during the July 25-26 farm tour, they will offer wagon rides, alpaca feedings, pony rides and visits with the farm’s cows.

Visitors can also buy baked goods and other treats while spending a relaxing day on the farm.

“I think it’s one of the only times that we are open to the public during the year,” owner Lauren Huyser said.

“This is a great way to get the family to a farm,” said Mike Scheffel, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Agriculture.

He said the participating farms range from pick-your-own operations to distilleries to equestrian training, and many offer a chance to learn more about where food comes from.

“Seeing how farming is done, really helps folks see why farmers do what they do, charge the prices that they do grow the crops that they do and offer the opportunities that they do,” Scheffel said.

The farms are located throughout the county’s 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve, which was created to preserve Montgomery County’s agricultural heritage by limiting development and keeping land in farming.

The reserve’s farms are also capitalizing on an agritourism boom as more people look for ways to get out of the city and experience life on the farm.

Another stop on the weekend tour is Butler’s Orchard, the decades-old pick-your-own farm in Germantown. It will offer flowers, blueberries, blackberries and herbs as well as activities such as tractor rides and veggie races.

“People can bounce around between all the different farms and really experience agriculture in Montgomery County,” said Tyler Butler, the orchard’s general manager. “It’s highlighting agriculture, and people don’t realize there’s so many great farms in Montgomery County, right under your nose.”

The farm tours take place Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 25. Hours vary. Montgomery County has a list and map of participating locations. Visitors can also download a Farm Tour digital passport through the county’s Visit Montgomery Adventure Planner app.

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