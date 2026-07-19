Montgomery County Farm Tour puts focus on local produce amid national parasite outbreak

The 2026 Montgomery County Farm Tour and Harvest Sale returns July 25-26, with 26 locations across the county's 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve opening their doors to visitors.

As concerns over a nationwide foodborne parasite outbreak put a renewed focus on where fresh produce comes from, Maryland’s most populous county is preparing to showcase the farms, orchards and agricultural businesses in its own backyard.

The 2026 Montgomery County Farm Tour and Harvest Sale returns July 25-26, with 26 locations across the county’s 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve opening their doors to visitors.

The self-guided tour offers everything from fresh produce and farm-raised meats to flowers, craft beverages and a chance to get up close with farm animals. Activities at participating locations include goat milking, butter churning, hayrides, pony rides and tractor rides.

Three locations — Brookeville Beer Farm, East Oaks Farm and Song Dog Farm Distillery — are joining the tour for the first time. Song Dog Farm Distillery is the county’s newest craft beverage distillery.

Eight participating farms will offer craft beverage tastings, while five will feature flowers and seven will have farm markets selling produce and other locally produced goods.

“The Farm Tour and Harvest Sale is a great opportunity for residents to connect directly with our farming community and see the important role agriculture continues to play in Montgomery County,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

More than 580 farms and 350 horticultural businesses operate within the Agricultural Reserve, according to the county, generating more than $280 million for the local economy.

Nineteen of the tour’s participating farms will be open both Saturday and Sunday, while seven will be open Saturday only. Hours vary by location and some farms may charge for admission or individual activities.

Visitors can choose to stop at one farm or make a weekend of it and visit several. The county recommends checking the 2026 Farm Tour website ahead of time for individual hours, costs, activities and reservation requirements.

Heads up: Pets are not allowed on the tour, except for service animals.

The tour comes as shoppers across the region are paying closer attention to fresh produce because of a surge in illnesses caused by the cyclospora parasite.

Maryland health officials reported 69 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis through July 14. State health officials have not identified a common link among Maryland’s cases.

Federal investigators have separately linked a major five-state outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

As of July 16, that outbreak included 1,644 illnesses and 94 hospitalizations, with no deaths reported. Those cases represent only a portion of the cyclospora illnesses being investigated nationwide.

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