Montgomery County pares back gun restrictions after court challenge

To comply with a court ruling, the Montgomery County Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to pare back some of its restrictions on guns.

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To comply with a court ruling, the Montgomery County Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to pare back some of its restrictions on guns.

Among other changes, it shortened the list of places near which a person can carry guns and removed a restriction on purchasing and selling ghost guns in the presence of a minor.

These changes do not significantly affect the county’s gun restrictions, but rather tweak them to comply with the state’s existing laws.

The vote follows an April opinion in which the Maryland Supreme Court confirmed the county’s right to regulate firearms, but also found that some of its regulations either exceeded its authority or were preempted by state regulations.