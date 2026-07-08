The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to hear a case related to claims that admission policies adopted by the Montgomery County Public Schools were designed to reduce opportunities for Asian American students.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

For at least the second time in the past several years, the U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to hear a case concerning Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), this time related to claims that admission policies adopted by the district for middle school magnet programs were designed to reduce opportunities for Asian American students.

The petition for writ of certiorari was filed to the highest court on Thursday by the Pacific Legal Foundation, according to court records and the group’s website. The foundation is “a public interest law firm that defends Americans’ liberties when threatened by government overreach,” according to its site. It is representing the Association for Education Fairness, which calls itself a group of “concerned Asian-American parents in Montgomery County.”

Read the full story at Bethesdamagazine.com: Montgomery Co. parent group asks Supreme Court to hear case alleging discrimination in MCPS admissions