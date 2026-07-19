Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Human remains found in…

Human remains found in Maryland may be tied to missing New Jersey woman

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 19, 2026, 1:41 PM

Skeletal remains found in Baltimore County, Maryland, are being investigated as being possibly connected to a New Jersey woman missing since June, police said.

More stories

The Baltimore County Police Department was alerted to the discovery of human remains shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695.

At the scene, investigators found the remains in a creek bed along the Back River tributary.

Based on preliminary findings, police said in a release that the discovery could be tied to the case of a missing woman named Kimberly Gordon, 46, who was last seen on June 21 at about 2 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy of the remains to officially determine the identity and cause of death, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information pertinent to the case to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up