Human remains found in Maryland may be tied to missing New Jersey woman

Based on preliminary findings, police said that the discovery could be tied to the case of a missing woman named Kimberly Gordon, 46, who was last seen on June 21.

Skeletal remains found in Baltimore County, Maryland, are being investigated as being possibly connected to a New Jersey woman missing since June, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Department was alerted to the discovery of human remains shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695.

At the scene, investigators found the remains in a creek bed along the Back River tributary.

Based on preliminary findings, police said in a release that the discovery could be tied to the case of a missing woman named Kimberly Gordon, 46, who was last seen on June 21 at about 2 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy of the remains to officially determine the identity and cause of death, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information pertinent to the case to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.

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