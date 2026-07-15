Former Montgomery Co. teacher convicted of selling fentanyl to serve 12 years in prison

Sarah Katherine Magid, 36, was a teacher at Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the time of her arrest in 2024 on fentanyl distribution charges.

A former first grade teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl, leading to a fatal overdose.

Sarah Katherine Magid, 36, was a teacher at Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the time of her arrest in 2024 on charges related to drug distribution. According to court documents, Magid sold fentanyl in March 2024 to a man who was found dead from an overdose just two days after the transaction.

The investigation into Magid also revealed texts that indicated she would step outside the school to sell drugs during school hours.

Texts in the charging documents show the man who fatally overdosed in March 2024 asking Magid for pills on numerous occasions, specifically “Xans,” slang for the benzodiazepine Xanax. There was also evidence of benzodiazepines in the man’s system when he overdosed.

Just two days before the man was found dead, message transcripts in charging documents show he was texting with Magid throughout the day to arrange the delivery of 30 pills. When the man had picked up 30 pills for Magid, she responded saying, “I’ll give you 1 (one) I guess,” followed by a message reading, “As long as it’s 30.”

Hours later, charging documents say Magid informed the man she was getting “bars,” slang for a specific rectangular shape of Xanax. The man responded by saying, “($)16 for a bar?” followed by, “I’ll get 2.”

That night, March 23, the man texted Magid saying he believed the pills were fake and Magid began assuring him that was not the case, charging documents said. In the early morning hours, he texted Magid that he’d changed his mind and believed the pills were real.

On the morning of March 24, Magid texted the man, “U want more xans lmk,” charging documents stated. Magid continued to text the man throughout the day and the following days and got no response.

The man was found dead the night of March 25.

Magid was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis also ordered Magid to pay restitution of just over $25,000 for costs associated with the funeral of the man who overdosed.

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