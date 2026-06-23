Now all of Montgomery Parks’ nearly 300 miles of trails are open to Class 1 e-bikes

The policy opens natural‑surface trails to pedal-assist e‑bikes and adaptive mountain bikes five years after they were first allowed to use paved trails.

Pedaling around Montgomery Parks’ 416 parks just got easier thanks to a new directive that expands access for Class 1 pedal‑assist e‑bikes across the system’s nearly 300 miles of trails.

The policy, which took effect Thursday, opens natural‑surface trails to Class 1 e‑bikes and adaptive mountain bikes five years after they were first allowed to use paved trails.

“Bikes are evolving, the type of recreation is evolving,” Captain Frank Wulff of the Maryland National Capital Park Police, Montgomery County Division, said of the rule change.

“The Class 1 e‑bikes, or pedal‑assist e‑bikes, provide motor assistance only when a bicyclist or a rider is pedaling, and stop assisting at 20 mph,” Wulff told WTOP.

Still not allowed on Montgomery County trails are motorbikes, mopeds and e‑bikes that are throttle‑controlled or provide motor assistance when the rider is not pedaling (Class 2), as well as e‑bikes that provide assistance at speeds over 20 mph (Class 3). That was due to concerns about trail damage, speed and public safety, according to a release from the Maryland‑National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Along with riding at safe speeds and yielding to pedestrians, Wulff reminded those biking on the trails to follow posted rules and regulations.

“We would also like riders to remember to avoid riding on muddy trails to prevent ruts or deep trail damage,” Wulff said.

Wulff said enforcement of the directive will vary. Riders may receive warnings, citations or even be removed from park property, but he emphasized that the goal is education — creating a safe environment for everyone who uses the trails.

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