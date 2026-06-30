Montgomery County prepares for dangerous heat ahead of Fourth of July

Officials in the Maryland county are urging residents to slow down, take breaks, stay hydrated, and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

Montgomery County leaders are warning residents who plan to celebrate the Fourth of July not to take the coming heat wave lightly.

This stretch could bring some of the hottest conditions the D.C. region has seen in years.

“We’re looking to have historically high temperatures that could exceed 105 degrees heat index over the over the coming days,” said Earl Stoddard, the county’s assistant chief administrative officer.

Officials are urging residents to slow down, take breaks, stay hydrated and look out for the people around you, especially seniors. Also, county leaders said it’s best to limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

Council President Natali Fani-González said the danger is real, pointing to a heartbreaking reminder from just last year.

“Only about a year ago we witnessed how a baby, who was left inside a car in Montgomery County, died because of heat; it happens,” Fani-González said.

Health leaders said one of the biggest concerns is that temperatures won’t cool down much overnight.

“We are facing record-breaking overnight lows, because the temperature will stay in the high 70s to 80s at night. Our bodies won’t have the chance to cool down naturally,” Montgomery County Chief Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said.

That means heat stress can build over several days, especially for people with medical conditions or those without air conditioning.

She also warned that beverages like soda and alcohol are dehydrating and encouraged alternating between water and those drinks. Another must, wear sunscreen.

“Severe sunburn actually destroys your skin’s ability to sweat and cool your body down and drastically increases your risk of heat stroke,” Davis said.

Weather like this can bring many concerns all at once.

“This is a quadruple threat. We have the life-threatening heat, we have the demands on our power system that could cause disruption, we have possibly severe storms coming and we have special events throughout the community,” said Luke Hodgson, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The county is opening cooling centers, adjusting plans and getting crews ready for more calls, including the possibility of power outages as demand spikes. Outdoor workers are also being told to take breaks and have access to water.

Fourth of July events are still happening, just with some tweaks to try to ease the impact of the heat, according to Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Albornoz.

“Past dusk, we anticipate that the temperatures, while we’ll be uncomfortable and absolutely will be hot, they won’t reach those same dangerous levels,” Albornoz said.

The county also expects larger crowds at local celebrations, as more people stay closer to home this year.

Events in Kensington and Germantown are starting a little later to help deal with the heat.

“We will be starting at 7:30 p.m. to allow a little bit of extra time for reprieve from the weather conditions,” Albornoz said.

He said anyone who may be at higher risk for heat-related illness should watch the fireworks from home.

Also, at the county-sponsored events, alcoholic drinks will not be allowed in viewing areas.

With those celebrations, County Executive Mark Elrich urged residents to be mindful of the heat.

“While we all want to celebrate this milestone occasion for our nation, we don’t want anyone pushing themselves too far, especially those older adults or anyone with heart or medical … conditions,” Elrich said.

And as temperatures climb, there’s also a warning about pets.

“Cars can get, within 10 minutes with your windows down in 80-degree weather, can reach temperatures that are deadly for our pets — deadly,” said Caroline Hairfield with Animal Services.

She said to keep pets indoors, when possible, limit walks to early morning or later in the evening and never leave an animal in a car.

Hairfield also encouraged anyone who sees an animal that may have been left out in the heat without water to report it to police.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.