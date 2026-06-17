Fairfax Co. 6th grader honored as AAA Safety Patroller of the Year

It marks the second consecutive year a student from Canterbury Woods Elementary School has received the honor.

William Kinne’s mom was a safety patrol while she was a student in Fairfax County, and he admired his older sister, who served as a safety patrol at Canterbury Woods Elementary School where he attends.

He described her efforts as “cool,” and noticed she emerged as a leader on the Annandale school campus. He hoped to be a leader too.

Kinne filled out an application and received a recommendation from a teacher. He eventually emerged as one of the over 100 kids at the school who seek to help during the bus and car arrival and dismissal process in the mornings and afternoons.

On Tuesday night, Kinne was recognized as AAA’s Safety Patroller of the Year. It marks the second consecutive year a student at the school has received the honor.

“I get to know that I’m making a difference in my school and keeping people safe,” Kinne told WTOP.

As a sixth grader, Kinne finished his last-ever safety patrol shift Wednesday afternoon. He shouted call numbers into a crowd of students, escorting them to their parents’ cars and wishing them a great summer break.

In the mornings, he oversaw the unloading process and stopped cars in line from moving when students need to cross the street to enter the school building. In the afternoons, he shouted numbers and alerted school staff if a student hadn’t responded to being called.

Other safety patrols ride the bus and report anything of concern to the driver. Some hold signs so students know where their bus is physically located or work with crossing guards to make sure kids are crossing safely.

“They listen to him,” Principal Leslie Malkowski said. “You can tell that he is a leader because the way he can talk to the students and the way that they respond when he says something just shows that he has that natural leadership.”

School staff is still struck by how Kinne handled working with students in the aftermath of January’s winter storm, which left snowcrete behind. Some kids picked up the snow and threw it at cars, Kinne said.

“One time I had to jump in front of a car, so it would stop for the kids, because they couldn’t really see them, so that was kind of scary,” he said.

In another instance, school was dismissed early “for some crazy wind, and for that, we kind of had to rush everyone out, which got a little crazy,” Kinne said.

The school’s safety patrol sponsor recommended Kinne for the AAA award as he was honored during the sixth grade promotion ceremony. School leaders learned about the recognition in advance, as did his parents.

But when Kinne stood up to accept the award, he was overcome with joy.

“His peers all erupted and cheered for him, because you could tell that he’s very deserving, and all of his peers felt the same,” Malkowski said.

Meanwhile, his mom, Lauren Kinne, said the experience as a safety patrol helped Will realize the importance of helping others.

“Being kind, being helpful, being empathetic are just some of the most important qualities you can have,” Lauren Kinne said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.