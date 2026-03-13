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13-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of child in Rockville

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 26, 2026, 9:57 AM

A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after the teen allegedly stabbed another child in Rockville, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Police searched overnight for a second suspect, who is also a child, according to a news release from the Rockville City Police Department. That child hasn’t been located by officers.

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The stabbing happened in the 400 block of Redland Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life threatening.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the 13-year-old who was taken into custody is also charged with first- and second-degree assault and other weapons-related charges.

Officers are still looking for the second child who is considered a suspect.

No other details about the incident were provided by police, including the ages of the second suspect and wounded child.

Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 240-314-8900.

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Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

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