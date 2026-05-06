Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Renowned composer Stephen Schwartz…

Renowned composer Stephen Schwartz mentors young Montgomery Co. performers

Jacqueline Kalil, Bethesda Today

May 6, 2026, 2:41 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

The lights dimmed inside the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda on Saturday afternoon as orchestral music stands, each fitted with small clip-on lights, softly illuminated the stage—the glowing orbs resembling a swarm of fireflies. Behind the orchestra, a large projection screen flickered to life with the title of the production, DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt.

A low hum broke the anticipatory silence—a signal that the performance was about to begin. In quick succession, performers with the Young Artists of America (YAA) took the stage, dressed in costumes resembling ancient Egyptian garb and ready to bring the biblical story of Moses to life.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com

Jacqueline Kalil, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up