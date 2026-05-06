Renowned composer Stephen Schwartz mentors young Montgomery Co. performers

The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda is hosting The Prince of Egypt with composer Stephen Schwartz serving as a guest mentor for the performance weekend.

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The lights dimmed inside the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda on Saturday afternoon as orchestral music stands, each fitted with small clip-on lights, softly illuminated the stage—the glowing orbs resembling a swarm of fireflies. Behind the orchestra, a large projection screen flickered to life with the title of the production, DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt.

A low hum broke the anticipatory silence—a signal that the performance was about to begin. In quick succession, performers with the Young Artists of America (YAA) took the stage, dressed in costumes resembling ancient Egyptian garb and ready to bring the biblical story of Moses to life.

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