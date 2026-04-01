Montgomery County police release bodycam video of shootout in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County police have released body-worn camera footage showing a dramatic exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect charged with attempted murder in a March 24 incident in Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County police have released body-worn camera footage showing an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect now charged with attempted murder in an incident in Montgomery Village last week.

The video captures officers pursuing 27-year-old Andre Duvall through an apartment complex after he fled police near Contour Road, where police had been responding to ongoing complaints about crime in the area.

The video shows an officer chasing Duvall on foot, identifying himself as a police officer and ordering him to stop. As the officer rounded the corner of a building, Duvall allegedly fired multiple shots, prompting the officer to take cover and then return fire.

The footage shows the gunfight, with officers shouting commands and reporting “shots fired” over the radio as the confrontation unfolded.

Duvall, of Germantown, was struck by police gunfire in the upper torso and leg, according to Assistant Police Chief Darren Francke.

First-responders can be seen on the video administering first aid to Duvall.

Duvall was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being released the same day and taken into custody, authorities said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene and noted that Duvall is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and firearms violations.

Francke said the department has received frequent complaints about potential criminal activity in the area and officers have been directed to patrol the area to “restore order.”

The case remains under investigation.

You can see the body camera video below. Warning: The following video contains imagery that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

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