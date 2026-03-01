1 person hospitalized after being shot by police in Montgomery Village

One person has been wounded after he was shot by an officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

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A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot by a police officer in Montgomery Village, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle. Officers were patrolling the Off-Price Center on Contour Road due to numerous complaints of criminal activity when they saw a man acting suspiciously and tried to stop him, Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada said.

The man ran into a nearby apartment complex and officers chased after him. As the officers were rounding a corner, the man fired shots at them, according to Yamada. An officer returned fire, striking the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, Yamada said. No police officers or bystanders were hurt.

According to Assistant Chief Darren Francke, the man officers were chasing was shot in the upper torso and leg.

Francke said the department has received frequent complaints about potential criminal activity in the area and officers have been directed to patrol the area to “restore order.”

“These officers come out here every day, on a citizen complaint, to try and make this community safer. … They’re trying to make this community safer and put themselves on the line and deal with this,” Francke said during a news conference Tuesday night.

Officers did not elaborate Tuesday on why officers chased the man, other than saying he was exhibiting suspicious behavior in the shopping center.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

WTOP has a reporter at the scene. A map of the area is below:

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