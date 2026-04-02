2 teens arrested after shooting inside Germantown Giant grocery store that injured 1

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged after opening fire inside a Giant Food grocery store in Germantown, Maryland, last month.

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Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with shooting a man inside a Giant Food grocery store in Germantown, Maryland, last month.

Montgomery County police said Wednesday they had arrested Marcus Isaiah Jovon Braithwaite, 19, of Germantown, and a 16-year-old boy from Montgomery Village.

The pair walked into the grocery store in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road on March 20 around 8:40 p.m. About a minute later, police said, a man walked into the store and the two suspects began running through the store and chasing him.

Braithwaite and the 16-year-old allegedly chased the victim to the front of the store and fired several shots at him. They left the store after the victim had been shot.

The two are both charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Police released surveillance video from the grocery store that shows two individuals running through the store with weapons in their hands and opening fire near the checkout lines before running out of the store.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult. He is awaiting extradition from Sterling, Virginia, to Montgomery County.

Braithwaite is currently being held without bond in police custody and will appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

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