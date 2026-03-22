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2 dead after overnight crash closed several roads in Rockville, police say

Ian Crawford | icrawford@wtop.com

March 22, 2026, 10:13 AM

Montgomery County police are investigating a crash in Rockville, Maryland, that left two men dead at the scene.

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First responders were called to the scene of the single‑vehicle crash at Norbeck Road and First Street, shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said a “preliminary investigation indicates that a gray 2025 BMW was traveling eastbound on Norbeck Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes, left the roadway, and landed in a trench.”

A third man, with serious injuries, was transported to a hospital.

As of 9:40 a.m., roads in the area reopened to traffic.

A map of the area is below.

CLICK MAP FOR LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. (Google Maps)

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Ian Crawford

Ian Crawford is a proud graduate of the University of Oregon, former AmeriCorps volunteer with a veterans’ service non-profit organization and, since joining WTOP, has been a news anchor, traffic reporter, business reporter and a producer

icrawford@wtop.com

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