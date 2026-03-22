2 dead after overnight crash closed several roads in Rockville, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating a crash in Rockville, Maryland, that left two men dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police are investigating a crash in Rockville, Maryland, that left two men dead at the scene.

First responders were called to the scene of the single‑vehicle crash at Norbeck Road and First Street, shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said a “preliminary investigation indicates that a gray 2025 BMW was traveling eastbound on Norbeck Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes, left the roadway, and landed in a trench.”

A third man, with serious injuries, was transported to a hospital.

As of 9:40 a.m., roads in the area reopened to traffic.

A map of the area is below.

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