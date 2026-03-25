Key prosecution witness contradicts earlier testimony about Rock Creek Parkway crash in triple murder trial

On several occasions while being questioned by a federal prosecutor, Nakita Walker was directed to his previous grand jury answers by the prosecutor who said he contradicted those answers or told jurors he did not recall saying those words.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Key prosecution witness contradicts earlier testimony in triple murder trial

A key prosecution witness in the second-degree murder trial of Nakita Walker contradicted his earlier grand jury testimony in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday.

On several occasions while being questioned by federal prosecutor Jamie Carter, Walker’s ex-boyfriend, Donnell Thomas, was directed to his previous grand jury answers by the prosecutor who said he contradicted those answers or told jurors he did not recall saying those words.

Carter read back Thomas’ answers concerning the night of the crash on March 15, 2023, and how Thomas indicated in his grand jury testimony that the defendant had been drinking before the deadly collision on Rock Creek Parkway that killed three people — a ride-share driver and his two passengers.

But in court, Thomas said Walker had not been drinking that evening when the pair went out to see a movie, and that Walker did not smoke marijuana after saying she did.

Thomas said since the crash, he has had memory issues.

Thomas has been granted immunity from prosecution on the federal marijuana charges he was facing. Those charges stemmed from an earlier traffic stop near the Kennedy Center by a U.S. Park Police officer just minutes before the crash; the officer confiscated a bag of marijuana from Thomas.

The officer testified he saw Walker’s car driving at a high rate of speed on Independence Avenue and 17th Street.

Moments later, police body camera video showed Walker, now 46, fleeing the scene and eluding the officer, heading up Rock Creek Parkway, where investigators say her black Lexus struck another vehicle. Lyft driver Mohammed Kamara, 42, and passengers Olvin Torres Velasquez, and Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, both 23, all died in the crash.

There was also conflicting evidence concerning whether Thomas had a gun in the car when the vehicle was stopped. Thomas at one point indicated he had a gun, then contradicted himself and later said that Walker fled the traffic stop “because she was trying to protect me.”

Walker’s defense attorney, A.J. Amissah, questioned details about the crash. Thomas recounted how the vehicle was on Rock Creek Parkway, and said it was the Honda ride-share vehicle that struck Walker’s vehicle.

“The Honda hit her car,” he said.

Thomas said he and Walker had argued moments before the collision and several times he said he should be driving, even though he admitted he had used alcohol and drugs.

In his opening statements, Amissah said the crash was an unfortunate accident but to be found guilty of second-degree murder, the prosecution must prove it was a malicious act.

In a procedural note, Judge Rainey Ransom Brandt, who is overseeing the case, on Wednesday dismissed a juror after it was noted that the juror appeared to be sleeping during the testimony of a prosecution witness.

The judge conferred with both the prosecution and defense lawyers and decided it was unfair to have that juror decide the case because she did not hear the evidence that was presented.

At the end of the court session Tuesday, the judge also gently reminded the jury they are not to look at their cellphones or text when they are in the jury box. The admonishment came after it appeared a juror was texting during the testimony.

Because of scheduling issues, the trial is in recess until Monday at 9:30 a.m.

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