Quadruple amputee pro cornhole player charged with murder in Md. shooting

A Maryland man who defied the odds, becoming a professional cornhole player as a quadruple amputee, is now accused of defying the law by shooting and killing a man Sunday in La Plata and then fleeing to Charlottesville, Virginia.

A Maryland man who defied the odds, becoming a professional cornhole player as a quadruple amputee, is now accused of defying the law by shooting and killing a man Sunday in La Plata and then fleeing to Charlottesville, Virginia.

Dayton James Webber, 27, is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells.

Webber has won the Maryland State Championship in cornhole, competed in the American Cornhole League and had nationally televised matches on ESPN. The network even profiled Webber in an episode of “SC Featured.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton Webber (@daytonwebber)

Audiences have been captivated by his inspiring story since he was a child, when he first garnered national media attention.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Webber was driving three passengers Sunday night in the area of Radio Station Road and Llano Drive when he fatally shot Wells, the front-seat passenger, during an argument.

Webber pulled over and asked the two other passengers to help remove Wells from the car, deputies said, but they refused, left the scene and, just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, flagged down officers with the La Plata Police Department.

Webber drove off with Wells still in the car, the sheriff’s office said. Just after midnight, a resident on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, called 911 to report a body in their yard. Responding officers identified the body as Wells.

Webber was found later at a hospital in the Charlottesville, Virginia, area seeking treatment for a medical issue. Albemarle County police officers arrested Webber after he was released from the hospital and charged him as a fugitive.

Upon extradition to Maryland, he will face murder charges, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives asked anyone with more information about the case to call 301-609-6453. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online.

In a statement, the American Cornhole League said it was aware of the charges and that it was sending thoughts to those impacted.

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