Montgomery County schools weighing the fate of its only charter school

The decision follows an audit citing systemic failures in special education compliance and delayed leadership hiring.

The founder of Montgomery County’s only charter school appeared before the Board of Education on Thursday to make the case for keeping the school open as it faces revocation of its charter.

Montgomery County Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommended revoking the charter of the MECCA Business Learning Institute, or MBLI, citing violations of special education laws and failure to take corrective actions as directed by MCPS.

At the start of the discussion on MBLI, Taylor said, “No one wants this next item to be an item for discussion, or even on the agenda at all, and yet we’re here. And it’s supremely regrettable that we’re here.”

According to MCPS officials, findings in a Nov. 21 audit demonstrated “systemic failures that directly jeopardized students’ access to FAPE,” the right to a Free Appropriate Public Education.

MBLI currently serves sixth and seventh graders and LaChaundra Graham, the founder, president and CEO of the charter school, told the school board the plan is to expand to 12th grade at the school’s new location in Germantown.

Delays ‘crippled’ ability to hire staff

Donna Redmond Jones, the associate Superintendent in School Leadership and Improvement for MCPS, was assigned to work with the charter school to offer support to MBLI school leadership.

“There are caring, committed and hardworking staff members who support, teach and lead at MBLI,” she told the school board Thursday.

However, Redmond Jones said, delays by MBLI in hiring school leadership for the 2025-26 school year, including the charter school’s principal, had the effect of “crippling the school leaders’ ability to hire teachers, counselors and supporting services professionals in time for the start of school.”

For example, in November 2024, Redmond Jones said she met with school founders to advise them on the search for a principal.

“Yet the principal vacancy was not advertised until May 1, 2025,” Redmond Jones said. “The (assistant principal) position was not advertised until May 9, 2025, six months after our initial meeting.”

Shiree Slade, who serves as the principal at MBLI told the school board, “Our students are making progress and gaining confidence, stability and growth.”

Princess Lyles, who handles communications for MBLI, told the Board of Education, “From the beginning, MBLI has acted in good faith. At every stage, we have worked with MCPS, responded promptly to concerns, submitted documentation, corrected issues when identified and sought clarity when expectations were unclear.”

Kate Amburgey, a parent, told the school board members that she’s homeschooled her three children, and enrolled them at MBLI.

“Because it offered them something that no other MCPS school provides: small class sizes, lessons in business and financial literacy, a uniform policy and a school community centered on diversity and mindfulness,” she said.

Low enrollment

Board members had several questions for MBLI founder Graham.

School Board President Grace Rivera-Oven asked, “How many students are enrolled today?”

Graham referred to numbers provided by MCPS and said, “The district responded today and mentioned approximately 94 students.”

Rivera-Oven followed up asking, “I’d like your response.”

Graham replied, “I don’t check the data on a day-to-day basis,” but added that the last “official count” on Sept. 30 showed an enrollment of 186 students.

Graham explained enrollment dropped when the school was unable to open at its planned campus in Germantown in the fall, instead leasing temporary space from MCPS in Bethesda.

The change in location was a problem for a number of families, Graham said.

“It was a hardship. We tried to make it work for our families,” she said. “If we are able to change that position, we can address it later.”

The school was unable to provide transportation, and is not advertising that transportation will be provided in the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

School Board member Rita Montoya asked about the funding level for the school, noting that the enrollment has dropped steeply since the start of the school year.

Ivon Alfonso-Windsor, the Chief Financial Officer for MCPS, said despite the fact that the current enrollment stands at 94 students, “We are funding MBLI at the official enrollment of 186 per state requirements, so the funding that they’re receiving is based on” that earlier enrollment figure of 186.

Thursday’s meeting did not include a decision on MBLI’s status. Final action by the school board is expected at a Jan. 22 board meeting.