MCPS chief to recommend closing county’s only charter school

Just months after opening, MECCA Business Learning Institute (MBLI), Montgomery County’s only public charter school, is facing the revocation of its charter.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Just months after opening, MECCA Business Learning Institute (MBLI), Montgomery County’s only public charter school, is facing the revocation of its charter for a number of issues, including violation of special education laws, failure to implement required corrective actions and the release of private student information to the media, according to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) officials.

On Monday, Superintendent Thomas Taylor sent a letter to the school’s leadership announcing that he is recommending the county school board begin formal proceedings to revoke its charter, according to MCPS. MBLI is currently teaching sixth and seventh graders in Bethesda.

