Tractor-trailer rolls through fence, nearly strikes 3-story apartment building in Rockville

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 27, 2025, 1:04 PM

A tractor-trailer rolled down a hill Friday night and nearly hit a three-story apartment building in Rockville, Maryland.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road, near Norbeck Road in Montgomery County.

Photos taken at the scene and shared by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer showed how the Safeway tractor-trailer rolled down a hill and went through a fence, stopping just short of hitting the apartment building.

Hazmat officials were called to assess the scene as the tractor-trailer’s saddle tanks ruptured during the incident, causing a fuel spill of over 60 gallons of diesel.

A tractor-trailer rolled down a hill and almost hit a three-story apartment building in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
According to officials, a Safeway tractor-trailer rolled down a hill and went through a fence, stopping short of hitting the apartment building. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
The truck’s saddle tanks were ruptured and it spilled over 60 gallons of diesel fuel. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
The Safeway tractor-trailer after it almost hit the apartment building on Dec. 26, 2025. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Piringer said first responders worked to clean up the spill with the help of officials from the Maryland Department of the Environment to ensure all environmental concerns were properly addressed.

Authorities are investigating what prompted the tractor-trailer to roll down the hill.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place:

Map of tractor-trailer incident in Rockville
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

