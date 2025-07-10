Live Radio
Tractor-trailer crashes, spills mushrooms and dangles off bridge on Capital Beltway

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Diane Morris | diane.morris@wtop.com

July 10, 2025, 11:07 AM

Part of the Capital Beltway was shut down for the entire Thursday morning commute in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a tractor-trailer crashed overnight on the Outer Loop near Interstate 270.

WTOP traffic’s Rob Stallworth reported all lanes reopened just before 11 a.m., about 10 hours after the overnight crash happened.

“After the middle of the night crash, the tractor-trailer was left dangling off the big curve on the Outer loop of the Beltway,” WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein said from the scene.

Drivers were diverted off the Beltway onto Old Georgetown Road, stalling traffic for many commuters Thursday morning. At one point, traffic was backed up to University Boulevard on the Outer Loop.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pinned in the cab in a wooded area. The driver was removed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The truck was hauling refrigerated mushrooms, which spilled along with fuel from the truck’s tanks along the Beltway at around 1 a.m., Augenstein reported.

tractor trailer crash A tractor-trailer crash near Interstate 270 closed the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, on July 10, 2025.
crash pazos The crash happened at around 1 a.m. near Interstate 270.
tractor trailer crash pazos The driver of the tractor-trailer was pinned in the cab in a wooded area of Montgomery County but was removed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.
(1/3)

