Montgomery County executive candidates weigh in on economic development, aging schools

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Candidates for Montgomery County executive staked their positions on issues ranging from economic development and housing affordability to aging public school infrastructure during a Saturday forum organized by the Montgomery County Civic Federation.

The forum at Newport Mill Middle School in Kensington was open to everyone who has filed as a candidate for county executive in 2026, including County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), Councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), and project manager Mithun Banerjee of Silver Spring, also a Democrat.

Marc Elrich, the current county executive, cannot seek the Democratic nomination in 2026 due to term limits.

