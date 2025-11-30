Man killed after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., fire and rescue crews were called to the intersection of Ridge Road and Kings Valley Road in Damascus for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, they found a gray Honda Civic overturned in an embankment.

Police said the unidentified driver, believed to be the only person in the car, had been thrown from the vehicle and was found unconscious in the roadway. He died at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that, “the Honda was going southbound when the driver lost control,” police said, adding that alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The crash is under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.