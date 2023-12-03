Single-vehicle crash in Frederick leaves 1 in critical condition

A single-vehicle crash in Frederick, Maryland, Thursday night left a driver in critical condition, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Monocacy Boulevard and Laurel Wood Way. According to their investigation, the driver of a 2022 Toyota Supra drove off the roadway and hit a light pole and tree.

The individual, who has not been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for medical treatment.

Police said they’re investigating the crash and ask those with information regarding the crash to call them at 240-575-8381.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the crash took place: