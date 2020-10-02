2 dead after car hits tree in Montgomery County

Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Germantown, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Germantown, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

A car traveling on Ridge Road (MD-27) collided into a tree at Morning Star Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Montgomery County police told WTOP an 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old man died at a hospital.

Several patients with “traumatic injury” were transported to a hospital, Piringer said.

ICYMI (1245a 10/11) Ridge Road and Morning Star Drive, collision, Single vehicle into a tree, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated several patients w/ traumatic injury, some lanes blocked https://t.co/TC5wVLsEpf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 11, 2020

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes were reopened by 5:06 a.m.

MD #Germantown UPDATE MD-27/Ridge Rd both ways btwn Snowden Farm Pkwy & Apple Orchard Way, accident investigation cleared. All lanes reopened. #mdtraffic #dctraffic Listen live to WTOP’s latest traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/k7ONQAzTiR https://t.co/rxzfVGqwel — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) October 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

A map of the area is below.