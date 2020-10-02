CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
2 dead after car hits tree in Montgomery County

Matt Small
and Adisa Hargett-Robinson

October 11, 2020, 6:22 AM

Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Germantown, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

A car traveling on Ridge Road (MD-27) collided into a tree at Morning Star Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Montgomery County police told WTOP an 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old man died at a hospital.

Several patients with “traumatic injury” were transported to a hospital, Piringer said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes were reopened by 5:06 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

A map of the area is below.

