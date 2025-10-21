Total Wine and more to open Thursday in Friendship Heights

Total Wine & More will open its new location in Friendship Heights on Thursday, according to a company news release.

The retailer, which offers a large selection of wines, beers and spirits, as well as gourmet snacks and gifts, plans to donate 10% of all wine sales from the opening through Sunday to Friendship Place. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit is a housing service provider focused on ending homelessness.

