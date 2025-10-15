Starved for justice: 2 DC men arrested, charged after multiple pizza shop robberies

Two D.C. men are facing charges in a string of robberies targeting pizza shops across Montgomery County, Maryland.

It was the last slice — and the price has to be paid.

Two D.C. men are accused of robbing a pizza shop last week in Montgomery County, Maryland.

For one of them, police said it wasn’t his first pizzeria heist.

Montgomery County police said 22-year-old Terrance Barfield and 18-year-old Jaylen Cunningham robbed a Manny & Olga’s Pizza on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

That closed out a string of pizza-shop robberies police linked Barfield to, targeting businesses over a two-week period ahead of his arrest, according to court documents.

Last Wednesday, the men allegedly grabbed cash from the register while implying one of them was armed. The pair jumped into a stolen silver Hyundai Tucson, police said, and took off — seemingly unaware police were already watching.

Montgomery County’s 2nd District Special Assignment Team tailed the SUV and pulled it over near Jones Bridge Road in Chevy Chase.

Barfield and Cunningham were arrested without incident, according to police. An employee at Manny & Olga’s Pizza told police one suspect implied he had a weapon.

Investigators said Barfield is facing charges in three other armed pizza-shop robberies — a Domino’s in Bethesda, a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring, and a Papa John’s in Chevy Chase.

Barfield was wearing a black track suit with white trim when he was arrested — the same outfit as a suspect in multiple of the robberies, investigators said.

According to charging documents, that suspect would approach employees at the pizzerias and demand they open the register. In at least two cases, the suspect displayed a firearm before making off with cash, police said.

Barfield is facing charges in all four of the robberies. Charging documents said all the prior robberies in the string involved two suspects, but police haven’t mentioned any additional crimes involving Cunningham.

Both are charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle theft and related crimes.

They’re being held without bond.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

