Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend right in front of her mother in Silver Spring, charging documents say

Earl George Walker, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and several firearms violations in the shooting death of 47-year-old Monique Charles of New York City.

A Derwood, Maryland, man will be held without bond on charges he killed his ex-girlfriend last Sunday morning in Silver Spring.

Earl George Walker, 47, appeared in Montgomery County District Court on Wednesday afternoon for the bond hearing. He’s charged with first-degree murder and several firearms violations in the shooting death of 47-year-old Monique Charles, of New York City.

According to charging documents obtained by WTOP, Walker ambushed Charles and shot her right in front of her mother as she was leaving a residence in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Walker was seen circling the block in a maroon Chrysler sedan minutes before the shooting. Then, as Charles’ mother was standing at the passenger side of Charles’ white Jeep saying goodbye, she told police the maroon sedan pulled into the driveway, and she heard several gunshots. She said she then saw her daughter suddenly slump over.

Charles’ mother said she saw Walker shooting a handgun into the Jeep and then fleeing, according to the documents.

Upon arrival, officers found Charles unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers spotted the sedan some time later in Olney, Maryland, and tried to pull it over, but Walker took off.

After a brief chase ensued, the vehicle rolled over and crashed, and Walker was taken into custody. Walker was treated for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Walker is also charged with first and second-degree assault and the felony use of a firearm, among other charges.

He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.

