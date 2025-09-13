Montgomery Co. students refurbish machines to donate complete computer lab to a local nonprofit

Learning and giving is coming full circle in a local Montgomery County, Maryland, school program that's looking to award a refurbished computer lab to a county nonprofit.

Alyna Raynovich, the instructional specialist for the Information Technology Foundation for Montgomery County Public Schools, told WTOP that their program to give a computer lab to a local nonprofit puts their students to work.

“It provides them that hands-on experience,” she said of the 240 students in the Network Operations program.

The foundation is a nonprofit established by Montgomery County Public Schools and the business community in the county as part of an effort to promote and advance the interests of information technology education in grades K-12.

“These refurbished computers come from students who are in our Network Operations program and courses, and what they do is we get donated computers, whether they’re donated from the county, or just old equipment from MCPS and the Network Operations students take that equipment and they refurbish it,” she said.

They just launched their computer lab applications and are giving six of the refurbished desktop computers with operating systems, flat panel LCD monitors, keyboards, mice and a printer to a Montgomery County nonprofit organization.

“I hope that here in Montgomery County, we can give to a nonprofit that helps kind of close that technological divide and give the community access to tools that they might not have had access to before,” Raynovich said.

Kelly Johnson, the career and community outreach specialist for the foundation, said it doesn’t matter what the nonprofit organization does, just that, “they all give back to the community, and they make the computers available to the community.”

The applications close on Oct. 3. Find the application on the foundation’s website.

“We would love applications from any nonprofits that are within and operating within Montgomery County to have a shot at this lab,” Johnson said.

There will be a ceremony at Thomas Edison High School of Technology for the nonprofit that’s selected on Nov. 20.

