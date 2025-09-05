Coach for Blair High School’s boys soccer ready for new season after her team’s historic Md. state title win

Allie Coyle became the first women to lead a boys soccer team to a Maryland state title. Now, she prepares Blair High School to defend its standing.

A light drizzle fell at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, as Allie Coyle marched the sidelines watching the boys’ soccer team play in an intersquad scrimmage. At the time, the 31-year-old stood silently, observing her players’ movements, passing and defending.

Yet, once a mistake is made, like crowding passing lanes or standing offsides, Coyle stepped on the field and demanded answers. If she shouted, it was a directive or advice.

“Hey, use your left,” she yelled at a striker. “I like it!”

Last year, Coyle made history, becoming the first women to lead a boys soccer team to a Maryland state title when the Blazers defeated Richard Montgomery 1-0 to become 4A champions.

Entering her fourth season in charge of Blair’s varsity team, Coyle told WTOP the weight of that victory has fueled her team’s drive to win its second consecutive title.

‘Can you coach us?’

Coyle never envisioned herself coaching boys soccer. She played high school soccer at River Hill High School in Howard County and was coaching Blair’s girls soccer junior variety squad. One evening, multiple boys players participating in a Montgomery County Recreation program for high-risk youth called Soccer4Change needed a coach and turned to their science teacher for help.

“The boys needed a coach, and so I had them in class, and they kept seeing me at the girls JV team,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Can you coach us?'”

That pull to boys soccer continued when Coyle became Blair’s JV boys coach. In 2022, she took over the varsity program, and in that first season, the Blazers made it to the state semifinals.

“They’re just awesome kids, and they sucked me in,” Coyle said. “They got me in as their coach, and then I couldn’t leave them, and then, it just led all the way to the boys varsity team.”

Yet, there were challenges. Early on, some parents questioned Coyle’s decision-making on cutting certain players. Coyle recalled speaking to Blair’s former boys soccer coach, who said they questioned her because, “You’re young and you’re female.”

When times got hard, Coyle leaned on a support group of coaches and athletic director Rita Boule, who coached boys soccer in the past.

Blair’s players also stood by Coyle. During one game, a rival coach referred to Coyle as “lady” the entire match. After the Blazers won, the team’s student-run Instagram account posted the final score with “Lady” as its caption as a measure of revenge.

Senior midfielder Jorge Mejia said he doesn’t see the difference in the way Coyle approaches the sport compared to previous male coaches. Instead, he said Coyle set boundaries for the players to build chemistry among each other and is harder on them about their grades.

“She’s a really good coach,” senior midfielder Lyon Alvarez said. “People doubt her just because she’s a female, but when it comes to conditioning, tactics in game, subs, she has like a discipline and everything. … She knows what she can do.”

Championship statement

The 2024 season was a culminating year for the Blair boys soccer program. Many of its seniors had been with Coyle since her JV days, anchoring the Blazers to a 17-3-4 record. After losing to Walt Whitman 4-1 in the regular season, Blair bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the state semifinals.

The night before the state title game, Coyle recalled one of her senior players told her that she could become the first woman to win a state title coaching boys soccer.

“I just kind of blew it off,” she said.

However, when a reporter asked her about it, Coyle attempted to look it up. Once confirmed, she attempted to block it out of her mind, even on game day.

Once the final whistle blew in the Maryland 4A championship, winning Blair’s first boys soccer state title since 1975, Coyle was speechless. After the game, she received so many emails and texts of congratulations, she elected to leave her phone in her car for the night to give herself time to take in the moment.

“I’m not someone who necessarily likes the spotlight,” she said. “I want it on my team and my players. I would not have gotten there if it wasn’t for them.”

The attention came from all angles: local media outlets covered the historic moment, while ESPN dedicated a social media post on the achievement. Coaches from Coyle’s youth reached out to express their support, too.

“They reached out saying how much it meant to their daughters,” she said. “I think it meant the most from all of it is knowing that actual people did find impact from it.”

That attention led to a push to have her apply to the Washington Spirit’s coaching mentorship program during the offseason.

RaShauna Hamilton, the Spirit’s vice president of fan growth and community, told WTOP in a statement the program aims to create opportunities for female coaches through access to on-field training sessions, interactive lectures with the coaching staff and an online master class on using technology and analytics to develop players.

“Allie has been an impressive coaching mentee throughout her time in the program and is a great representative of what we want this program to be,” Hamilton said.

The mentorship program was the final accolade Coyle needed to celebrate the championship success. As the summer break ended, her focus shifted to meet the standards she set for the Blazers program. She said athletic director Boule as well as her players and their families, helped remind her that to win another title, the team will need to be built up again.

“We knew what we had going into that season,” Coyle said. “We knew it was going to be our chance, and so we pushed harder than we’ve ever pushed to make sure that it all paid off.”

Preparing for the 2025 season

Thirteen players from last year’s title-winning side are returning for the 2025 season, seven of whom are seniors. They will be joined by 14 new players who have never played on Blair’s varsity team.

Some new players are getting accustomed to Coyle’s direct approach, which involves speaking to them in straightforward terms while encouraging them to work harder in training. At the same time, she allows her captains to run the drills, and during scrimmages, players can pick the positions that best suit them.

That balance of being a disciplinarian while finding a player’s strength is essential in team building, Coyle said.

“I want them to push themselves as hard as they can so that they see the hard work paying off if they do it over and over,” she said. “I think that’s a bigger life lesson — is hard work will pay off.”

Almost a year removed from the historic victory, Coyle said there is pressure to repeat last year’s success. She also understands her accomplishment will serve as a catalyst for others who want to coach in male sports.

One piece of advice she offers to any woman looking to make the leap is to have a support system that can keep you grounded and focused on the task at hand.

“It’s a lot of pressure on my shoulders, and not a lot of the pressure that I can really control,” she said. “You can say and teach them as much as you want, but really, at some point it’s got to be: How bad do they want it, also? I think this team might want it. We’ll see.”

Blair opens regular season play on Sept. 8 on the road at Clarksburg and at Blake on Sept. 10. The Blazers will finally play their first home match on Sept. 15 against county rivals Wheaton.

