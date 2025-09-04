The 90s are back! Bethesda stylist shares fall fashion trends

Fall fashion is back with a nostalgic twist! Stylist Cat Bushera shares how to layer textures and revive 90s style for a chic, seasonal look.

There’s a chill in the air, and for some, that could mean good news for their wardrobe.

This fall, WTOP is making sure you’re in the know with popular fall fashion trends, including texture, layering and a return to the 90s.

“What we once wore in my teenage years is now considered ‘vintage’ with the youth,” said Bethesda-based stylist Cat Bushera. “That makes me feel very old, but I’m low-key very excited about it too.”

Bushera said suede is making a big comeback.

“A suede bomber jacket, a leather bomber jacket with some shearling accents on the collar is really cool for skirts and dresses,” she said, adding that introducing pleats to your style gives off a preppy chic vibe.

You can also layer your look with a cardigan.

“The cardigans are making a huge comeback. Nice, cute, little cropped cardigan to wear on top of a dress to wear with your blazers,” Bushera said.

With the impending colder weather, light jackets, including cardigans and crewnecks, are also in the trend forecast.

She called the varsity trend “preppy but with an edge.” You could try a pleated skirt or button-up shirt. Lace is another trend, but don’t overdo it.

“I would stick to one element on your body that is lace,” Bushera said. “Just a little bit of sheerness around the neck or just that sleeve, but not an entire blouse that is sheer.”

Bushera said brown knee-high leather boots are very popular in the fall. And a trench coat is a closet staple.

“It’s such an awesome layer for the next few months, especially in D.C., because it doesn’t get cold for quite some time,” she said. “It’s great with your denim. It’s great for the weekends. But you can also get away with wearing it to the office easily.”

Creams and neutrals are out. Chocolate brown now is the color of the season for men and women.

