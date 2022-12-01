1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified the person killed during a shooting early Friday.

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday.

Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex.

Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police want anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are offered for information that leads to a homicide suspect’s arrest.

Below is a map of the area:

